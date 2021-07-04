Siouxlanders reflect on return of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Day Two of Saturday in the Park was in full swing, and folks began filling the park as early as 6:00 a.m. with live music beginning around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s festival marking a number of firsts compared to years past.

KCAU 9 photographer Kenneth Kroll spoke with longtime volunteers and vendors about what it means to be back after a two-year hiatus.

“When you heard it wasn’t going to be happening last year, how’d that feel, ” asked Kroll.

“Yeah like ‘oh boy’. You know, ‘when’s this gonna end?’ and ‘what do you do?’. So, we just, bunch of us got together that night and shot fireworks off,” said Joe Krage, a SITP volunteer.

“It was different, but it wasn’t that bad, it wasn’t bad at all, it just didn’t happen, nothing was happening, so it didn’t really matter, you know, it was just the way it was, and they were going to have it this year so that’s the way it is,” said Steve Rodriguez, a local resident whose been to every SITP festival.

“It’s tough, for us this is a family event each year. This trailer is kind of a family operation and it’s a time to come together, a time to be with people you love and this last year has not been very much of that so coming back here, getting a chance to come back to the park and be with each other is a dream come true really,” said Ben Miller, a food trailer operator.

“What was the one thing that you missed about Saturday In The Park last year,” asked Kroll.

“All the people, it’s an amazing, it’s amazing for people watching, you know, it’s just a great thing and the music is…. yeah, that too, there’s just so many things,” said Rodriguez.

“I think just being around people, being in the community. It’s not often we get times like this where the whole community is out together at one event, and I think that’s really important for us as a society to be around each other,” said Miller.

“Every step back to normal fells really good at this point. Right?”

“It’s just incredible what Dave Bernstein and the other people have done, all the volunteers, it’s just incredible. You know I should volunteer but I’m going to be honest, I’m sitting here listening to the music all day,” said Rodriguez.

“Just so many volunteers, it is just awesome just how many volunteers come together to make it happen, it’s a free show and 30 years of free. That takes a lot of people volunteering a lot of time to make it happen,” said Krage.

“I think it comes back to the same idea, I think that fact that we’re around each other, that we can take hope that maybe there are better days ahead after a rough year and a half, maybe next year will be even bigger and even more people out here,” said Miller.

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue took the stage shortly at 6:30 p.m. and headliner John Fogerty started at 9:00 p.m.