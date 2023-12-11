SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission gives awards to honor an individual or group that positively affects the civil rights climate in Sioux City.

This year’s recipients of the 2023 War Eagle Human Rights Award went to Terry “T” Medina, Reverend Floyd Brown, Kim Jenkins, and the Sioux City Area NOW Chapter.

In front of families and friends, each person was given a plaque to thank them for their contribution to the community.

KCAU 9 spoke with a member of the commission on what it means to have them receive this award.

“We use this award to highlight a career, a lifetime, or a year of work that positively impacts the human rights climate in Siouxland,” Human Rights investigator Jessica Ryan said. “And so, these four recipients are all very worthy and deserving recipients and they’ve all done so much to improve human rights in our community.”

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission also celebrated its 60th Anniversary as well.