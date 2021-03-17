Siouxlanders receive vaccines at Mary J. Treglia House

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday morning, Siouxlanders were vaccinated at the Mary J. Treglia House in partnership with Siouxland District Health.

All five tiers of Phase 1B were eligible to receive a vaccination.

This clinic was specifically designed to help people who might not otherwise be able to sign up, including non-English speakers with translating services available Wednesday.

“It was beneficial, we were happy to help register people, get them to come here where it’s a comfortable spot, a lot of folks know of our agency so that was really a positive for our communities,” said Becky Carlson.

Siouxland District Health has three vaccination clinics coming up at the end of the month, which will be held on March 25, 29, and 30 at the Tyson Events Center. These clinics will be for those who need to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Eligible groups include Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and anyone 16-years-old and older with underlying conditions that could put them at an increased risk of severe illness.

You can visit the CDC’s website to find a list of underlying health conditions.