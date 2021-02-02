Siouxlanders receive vaccinations in Ida County on first-come-first-serve basis

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — In addition to difficulties signing up to receive a vaccine, many Siouxlanders are also facing a short supply of doses.

Horn Memorial Hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ida County on Tuesday, but the county was only given 200 vaccine doses.

Officials split the shipment into four clinics across the county, and each clinic served a different portion of the population that’s eligible for the vaccine. The shots were given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Rebecca Burns, a health care worker at Horn Memorial Hospital, said they’re doing their best with what they have been given so far.

“You know, it’s not knowing day-to-day what you’re going to get. You kind of find out one day and know one day that it’s coming. We have no notice of how much that’s coming or on what specific day that it comes,” said Burns.

Burns said that as soon as they receive a shipment of vaccines, they are also administering them to eligible people in the community.