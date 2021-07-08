Siouxlanders receive free vaccines at MLK Transportation Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Roughly 20 Siouxlanders received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Ground Transportation Center in downtown Sioux City.

Staff administered the vaccine for two hours. The rapid spread of COVID-19 variations convinced Siouxlanders, such as Charles Barnes, to get the vaccine at the clinic.

“I even thought about not getting it, but as the variants have been coming out, I figured I better get it,” Barnes said.

Heidi Nelson, the Siouxland District Health clinic manager, said their goal was to make the vaccine more easily available to people.

“We’re just trying to meet people where they’re at,” Nelson said. “We’re trying to make it very convenient for individuals to have their Covid-19 vaccination.”