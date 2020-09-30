Siouxlanders react to the presidential debate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Topics around the candidate records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election were some of the of major talking points at this evening’s debate.

A few Siouxlanders had front row seats watching the debate unfold at one of many watch party events at the Castle Pub & Grill. The owner said the event is a chance for people to come together and learn more about the presidential candidates as the election quickly approaches.

“It affects all of us, for example, for us we own a business and economy is a big thing for us and all the other things, like climate change one way or the other it doesn’t matter what side of the fence you are on. Get educated and make the right decision,” said Domingo Torres, owner of Castle Pub & Grill.

Some Siouxlander said their minds are already made up on who they plan to vote for in the upcoming election, but they say the debate is a great way for them to just solidify their vote.

“It’s very important they are talking about a lot of good issues like COVID and racial issues and a lot of other things, so its good to watch this so you know who you are going to vote for,” said watch party attendees Matthew Nelson and Brandon Neyens.

On October 7, Vice President Pence and the Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Harris will take the debate stage. The second presidential debate is set for October 15.