Siouxlanders react to President Biden’s gun control initiatives

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – President Biden rolled out new initiatives aimed at curbing gun violence in America. He said his initiatives are “common-sense steps” to address gun violence.

However, some people said Biden’s initiatives aren’t logical and they do little to protect people.

“It’s silly that we’re trying to prevent a human behavior by banning things, honestly,” gun owner Tim Grover said.

“We’re feeling relieved today,” Traci Kennedy with Moms Demand Action, IA, said.

As President Joe Biden rolls out six new initiatives, Siouxlanders are expressing mixed reactions.

“It kind of restores my faith in the process that we are electing leaders that represent the majority, the vast majority of Americans that support common-sense solutions to gun violence,” Kennedy said.

“It makes me sad that we’re trying to make useless laws. We really need to be looking at mental health and how to actually help people who are struggling. Not hurt people that are law-abiding citizens,” Grover said.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said law enforcement’s goal is to keep firearms out of the hands of mentally ill or violent people.

“The concern that I have is protecting people’s constitutional rights,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said there is a benefit to tightening restrictions on “ghost guns,” which are homemade or improvised firearms that lack commercial serial numbers.

“I can see where the ghost guns are a concern because, then you, it makes it much more difficult when those weapons are used in violent crimes. Makes it nearly impossible to trace the weapon. I can see where that might be beneficial in investigating the crimes after the fact, and that’s not going to stop the violence,” Sheehan added.

But Kennedy said it’s a step in the right direction.

“All of these come at a very timely point not only for Americans, despite there being a global pandemic in the last month we’ve had significant gun violence with mass shootings in two different places. Not to mention the other types of gun deaths especially what we see here in Iowa which is firearm suicide,” Kennedy added.

A majority of President Biden’s initiatives are set to take effect within 60 days.