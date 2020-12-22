Siouxlanders react to new COVID-19 stimulus deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A second coronavirus relief package worth $900 billion is on its way after the bi-partisan deal was approved Sunday.

The new package includes eviction protections and $300 billion for small businesses.

One Siouxland business owner said people have rallied behind his business throughout the pandemic. But, taxes and bills don’t stop even when business does.

“I think the package is really needed for business owners, because we would struggle without it. I feel like if I wouldn’t have had that package I don’t know if I would have made it the whole year. It’s always good to get money, you know, I got kids, so it helps take care of them, you know, it keeps the business afloat,” Clyde Shinall, owner of Frances Building Barber Shop, said.

The relief package also includes a second round of stimulus checks of up to $600.

“To me, you know I really don’t need it, but I’m just going to put it in my savings. But I would think the people that are unemployed that really need the jobs, really need the money right now. I feel for the people that are unemployed, especially during the holiday season, those are the ones that really need it,” resident Ron Heath said.

For other Siouxlanders, working in hard hit industries, like the service industry, has been difficult.

“I’m not making nearly as much as I need to to make ends meet. I got really close to being evicted recently and honestly it’s been pretty rough,” bartender Gracie Franks said.

She adds the $600 doesn’t begin to make up for the losses.

“I’m probably going to put it towards my rent. I’m still behind, as I’m sure are a lot of Americans, and again I don’t think it’s really going to do much to keep people from the brink,” Franks said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said people who qualify for the $600 checks could receive them as early as next week.