Siouxlanders react to Gov. Ricketts ending pandemic-related executive orders

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said things are going back to normal. He rescinded seven executive orders to eliminate many of the state’s COVID-19 mandates.

Gov. Ricketts said Nebraska reached its lowest number of hospitalizations since the state started keeping track of COVID cases. That number stands at 73 as of Monday, May 24. This was encouraging enough to end COVID-19 executive orders for the state.

One of the executive orders Gov. Ricketts is ending is the requirement of masks inside establishments. Some Siouxlanders were encouraged by the step taken by the Governor.

“I’m very happy that the mask restrictions are being lifted, we’re finally going back to whatever is the new definition of normal,” says Aaron Castro, a Nebraska resident.

“I think people are going to do what they want to do, and the mask thing is up to you, that’s the way it should be, that’s how I feel,” said Tyler Raushcher, a Nebraska resident.

Another executive order that comes to an end is the pandemic related supplemental unemployment benefits. Some Siouxland businesses say they’re hopeful this will help them fill open positions.

“We’ve been open for three weeks short of staff and nobody wants to come in, so hopefully with this being removed, I can get some other people to work and then our service could be faster. For me, it was kind of surprising. I mean almost two years, well one and a half, wearing a face mask in public and at work and everywhere that I got so used to it,” says Veronica Limon, the Manager of La Real Michoacana.

“They’re going to be able to go back to their lives and spend some money and not like just saving money to get through or whatever. Now it’s going to be like it used to be,” says Alejandra Diaz, a manager at Sioux Soccer.

Gov. Ricketts’ announcement also includes the end of capacity limits and the end of enforcing social distancing. Below are all federal pandemic unemployment programs coming to an end in Nebraska, effective June 19:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to all recipients of state or federal unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed and gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.