Siouxlanders react to businesses requiring face masks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – To wear a mask or to not wear a mask. It’s an issue many Siouxlanders feel differently about.

Whether it be for medical reasons or personal choice, some people say they disagree with some businesses requiring masks. Others say it’s needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I think, by being able to contain that virus when someone is sneezing or talking behind a mask, it eliminates that air and limits the contagious portion of the virus,” said Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer for MercyOne Siouxland.

He said businesses requiring the use of face masks is a welcomed change in the medical community. However, Siouxlanders have mixed reactions about the decision.

“It was always just a suggestion. They can mandate it, and it’s your choice not to go in there. I believe it’s all about personal choice and personal responsibility. Somebody’s coughing, keep your distance. Wear a mask if you want, don’t if you don’t want to,” said Curt Stolpe, a resident.

“I feel like it’s unnecessary because it’s four months into the whole coronavirus, and people like myself and my grandma can’t breathe with it on. I have asthma, so being made to wear a mask right now is kind of pointless for being this far into the year,” Ana Mallett, another resident, said.

Phyllis Nickolisen said if wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID, then everyone should work together in doing so.

“I think if that works, that’s what we need to do. I think it’s a safety measure, and we’ve got to stop this. It’s getting too far ahead. I just hope everybody will work together so we can get this conquered and get back to regular living again,” Nickolisen added.

Dr. Volz said overall, Siouxlanders have done a good job of flattening the curve, but he said a recent increase in positive cases is concerning.

“I think implementing this may be able to keep us on a track, so we can slowly get back to normal,” Volz added.

He said more businesses requiring masks will not only help prevent Siouxland from experiencing a second surge of COVID cases but help normalize the wearing of face masks here.