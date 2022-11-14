SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two days after two historic planes collided midair at a Dallas air show, Siouxlanders, who hosted one of those planes and its crew over the summer, reacted to the news.

The Commemorative Air Force Texas Raiders B-17 fell from the sky on Saturday. It was a B-17 with five crew members and a P-63 fighter plane with only the pilot onboard that collided Saturday, killing all six.

As of Monday, the NTSB continues its investigation. Neither plane carried a black box that would have captured the minutes leading up to the crash. On video shot by airshow spectators, the planes can be seen breaking apart midair after the collision, hitting the ground and bursting into flames.

A preliminary NTSB report is expected to be released in four to six weeks.

Some of the crew lost in the accident were part of the Texas Raiders, a division of the Commemorative Air Force, that made a visit in Sioux City with that same B-17 in July. KCAU 9 flew with them even interviewing one of the crews longest serving members, Dan Ragen.

A 36-year-old commercial pilot, Terry Barker, piloted the B-17 in Sioux City and was also onboard Saturday. Both men were described as aviation historians.

“They really were, they were very dedicated to preserving history and they relished being able to tell the story of those classic airplanes to visitors,” said Larry Finley of the MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

The museum hosted the Texas Raiders B-17 crew when they visited in July.