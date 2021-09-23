Siouxlanders rally in support for mask mandate in Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who say they support a mask mandate in Sioux City’s public schools made their case in Downtown Sioux City Thursday.

A “COVID Safety for Schools” event was held outside the Sioux City Public Museum. The rally was sponsored by Science for Safe Schools, Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, and the Siouxland COVID Safety Alliance.

Speakers at Thursday’s event included board members, educators, and medical professionals. They stressed the importance of mitigation measures in schools as almost 30 percent of all new COVID cases in Iowa are kids.

“We are trying to do the right things for the students. I sent a message today and I hope it resonates in the hearts and the ears of SOS, it’s an urgent call for help to save our students by mask all to save all,” said Monique Scarlett, the Sioux City School Board Vice President.

Last week, the Sioux City Community School board came to a consensus to not implement a mask mandate during a special meeting.

There are more than a dozen school districts in Iowa that have reinstated mask mandates following a temporary order from a federal judge.