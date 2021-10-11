Siouxlanders rally againt Woodbury Township Cemetary relocation

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Supporters of the Woodbury Township Cemetery gathered to show the public the importance of the cemetery.

The over century-old cemetery sits in the middle of the Glen-Gery clay pit in Sergeant Bluff. A committee for the cemetery and a company have asked the Woodbury Township if moving the historic cemetery would be possible, even offering to pay for the new plot and all moving expenses.

However, some members of the township and families of those buried there say it should be left alone.

“No other cemetery is like this in our county, and history is worth preserving. Whether it’s cemetery or artifacts or anything of that nature, it is part of our history,” Holly Bowman said.

If you would like to visit the cemetery for yourself, it is located on cemetery road just off of Old Highway 75 in Sergeant Bluff