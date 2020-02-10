Siouxlanders raise thousands of dollars in rocking ALS event

Hundreds of Siouxlanders spent Sunday rocking out to at the ALS benefit concert. Organizers say it was the best turn out they've seen in years and the best part is it's all for a great cause.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here in Siouxland at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino rockers were taking the stage for a good cause. It was the 6th annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Benefit Concert.

“Peace, love, and rock and roll,” said Eric Boetger, one of the organizers of the event.

The music at this concert is about more than just enjoying the songs and sounds.

“None of us knew much about the disease until Pete became ill and then I went out and checked out the disease and it was like you have got to be kidding me, this is the nastiest thing on the planet,” Said Boetger.

Every year the Hard Rock honors Siouxlander Pete Goede with an ALS benefit concert. A ruthless disease that according to the ALS association takes a life every 90 minutes.

“Your brain physically quits talking to your muscles. A lot of people it starts in their hands or their hands or their legs but eventually, you lose the ability to breathe,” said Emily Vanni, the development director for the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.

When Pete Goede was diagnosed, he wanted to help others in the same situation.

“This was his idea to do a concert in Sioux city for ALS. It was Pete’s last concert none of us knew at the time, he passed that April,” said Boetger.

“There is a lot of people in the room today (Sunday) that are either living with ALS, or they have lost someone to ALS and I think something like this really provides hope to people that are still living with ALS,” said Vanni.

Along with the music, guests raised money through a donation box and with a silent auction containing thousands of dollars worth of prizes. All proceeds going towards those struggling with the devastating disease.

“I was told the average cost is about 200 thousand dollars per year for someone who has been diagnosed with ALS in terms of just medical cost so it’s a horrible nasty disease and we are just trying to help people by doing something,” said John Curry, one of the organizers.

Helping out the Pete Goede way, using music to bring people together for a good time and a good cause.

Over the years this event has raised over 100 thousand dollars. It was just announced that the concert this year raised more than 36 thousand dollars an all-time high and all for the ALS Association of Iowa.