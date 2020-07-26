Siouxlanders raise funds for Spencer girl battling leukemia

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of Siouxlanders in Alta, Iowa, spent their day riding for a cause. The 4th annual event rumbled from Alta to Spencer to support a young Spencer girl battling leukemia.

For Kendra Wall with Power Solutions, Saturday’s outing is no ordinary joy ride.

“The last three years we’ve done it for kids who have cancer and it’s always been a really good turn out,” said Kendra Wall, owner of Power Solutions, Inc.

“It’s a good cause and we love helping out other people when we can,” said Robert Iehl, a participant in the fundraiser.

Robert Iehl and his wife Cindy have been supporters of Ride For A Cause for the past three years.

“They’ve helped out a lot of families in the area that has lost things or due to illness. It’s just a great cause to come out and help out,” said Cindy Iehl, a participant in the fundraiser.

This year’s ride is dedicated to Makenzie Connor. She is an eight-year-old girl who was diagnosed with leukemia in February.

“Normally we meet the families and she wasn’t able to be here because of COVID-19, so we decided to do a parade by her house to show her our support. She’s got a lot of trips she’s going to have to take to Sioux Falls for the next two to three years, so we would like to help them out with the cost on that, ” said Wall.

The riders greeted Makenzie right outside her home, bringing her a smile from ear to ear.

“I like the motorbikes and that was really cool,” said Makenzie Connor, fundraiser recipient.

Her family was overjoyed by the amount of generosity from the Siouxland community.

“It just means a lot to us and thank you all for everything,” said Heather Marchand, Makenzie’s mother.

After stopping at Makenzie’s home, riders traveled to Milford, Superior, Ruthven, Marathon and then back to Alta.