Siouxlanders protest against violence in Ethiopia

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A deadly conflict ravaging Ethiopia Monday night is sparking a protest here in Siouxland.



A civil war is ongoing in the Tigray region and it’s forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.



In Sioux City, Ethiopians gathered at the federal courthouse in protest and are calling on the U.S. Government to take action.

One protester said they want the Ethiopian government to be held accountable for what they’re calling war crimes committed.

“Because our family, our people, our family, everybody in here has family back in Tigray. So, we cannot let it just happen because there’s no media [there] that they can talk [to], so we’re here to be [the] voice for those voiceless,” said Teklit Atsbha.

Some protesters said they’ve had family members killed in the conflict. Others haven’t been able to make contact with loved ones back home for about four months.

This is the second protest against the violence held this year so far, with the first protest being held back on January 8.