Siouxlanders prepare for rolling power outages

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – A second day of arctic temperatures prompts rolling power outages in Siouxland.

Dangerously cold temperatures the past few days forced utility companies to issue ‘rolling blackouts’ across Siouxland.

“I have never heard of it happening here at all… It’s not something Nebraska has to do,” Wakefield resident, Val Bard, said.

According to Northeast Power, outages could last from thirty minutes to an hour. However even that short amount of time has residents worried.

“In thirty minutes it would be a little dangerous,” Bard said.

Bard, said she’s trying to prepare to be without power as frigid weather continues.

“We have a lot of passive solar and it helps keep the house warmer. We’re also lucky because we have a gas stove so I can ask for my husband to make me super and we’ll have a little heat as well… I hope that when we have the rolling black out… It’s during the day when it’s sun shining,” Bard said.

The president and CEO of the Nebraska public power district said this round of rolling blackouts is unprecedented.

“The electric utility industry in our part of the country is driven by extremely cold weather that has extended well south into Texas,” Thomas Kent said.

NPPD said there are several things electric consumers can do to assist in conserving energy: Those include closing shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, urn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances, and avoid using large appliances like your electric oven or washing machine.