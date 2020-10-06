Siouxlanders prepare for Halloween amid pandemic

The mayor of Sioux City Bob Scott has already announced he will not be canceling Halloween. Many parents are deciding what they will do with their kids on the 31st.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –In less than a month, Siouxlanders will be trick or treating in one way or another.

“I just want to say I hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween,” said Michelakakis.

Teresa Michelakakis is a grandmother and she says her family will be cautious this Halloween.

“Their parents are gonna kinda let them celebrate at home carve some pumpkins and things like that and they may go around the neighborhood still they’re still kinda deciding that you know but they want them to have fun don’t want them to miss out on it,” said Michelakakis.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released guidelines for Halloween this year, keeping activities limited to just those in your household and indoors is the lowest risk.

The health department recommends individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab and go for those who will be trick or treating, make sure to wash hands prior to making those bags of candy.

“We’re going to be bank robbers because we can wear a mask with that,” said Jean Marie Althaus.

Jean Marie Althaus says she wants he son to have a good and safe Halloween.

“We might do family members close friends and not do the extensive neighborhood routes, but we still are going to get dressed up and try to enjoy it and decorating our house I think all of those things we are doing the best we can,” said Althaus.

The state’s public health department recommends limiting the number of houses visited and wiping down all wrapped treats with disinfecting wipes when you get home.

“This year will be a lot different, but I know this little guy would be very excited no matter what,” said Althaus.

Trunk or treating and participating in regular trick or treating without extra precautions is considered high risk.

