Siouxlanders prepare for below-freezing temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be an unusually cold night around Siouxland with lows that could break a decades-long record.

A lot of Siouxlanders awoke to the first snow of the season Monday. That meant breaking out the ice-melt and snow shovels and spending time outside.

“Winter’s here. Snow is here. Be prepared and enjoy it. I love the snow, I just hate the bitter cold and the ice,” said Mary Ann Gengler, a Sioux City resident.

Like many Siouxlanders, Gengler was out shoveling her driveway Monday morning.

“To do’s– have your shovel and your snow scrapers out. Mine was still in the basement. This snow came out of nowhere. I was not planning, so I had to get the old snow boots on and get out snow equipment and get things moved,” said Gengler.

Having the proper clothing for temperatures below freezing can help keep you and your family safe. Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Ruth Ann Uhl suggests wearing at least three layers.

“Warm mittens, extra pair of socks would be useful. Always make sure you wear a hat or hoodies to help keep that heat in,” said Uhl.

Not wearing proper clothing can lead to frostbite.

“People that develop frostbite can actually lose their digits from the frostbite. They also need to look for darkened skin as well. But should be treated in the emergency room as well,” said Uhl, ARNP at MercyOne Family Medicine Clinic.

If your day requires you to drive, an emergency kit in your car is also recommended. Its advice Gengler takes to heart.

“Small shovel, warm clothes, water, snacks, salt, gravel if you get stuck. If you do get stuck don’t leave your car. Make a call, stay inside where it is warm and you’re safe,” said Gengler.

For those who may not have a place to call home, there are options across Siouxland. Warming shelters and centers like the Salvation Army have opened their doors to those in need.