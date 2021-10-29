Siouxlanders plant trees at local park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staff members from Earl may Garden Center have been planting trees for years at Siouxland parks and they did so again Friday at Carlin Park in Sioux City.

They planted six trees, including sugar maple, plain maple, London plain, autumn brilliance serviceberry, and sunburst honey locust trees.

Shawn Emge is the store manager at Earl May. He says planting trees benefits Siouxland in a lot of ways.

“Trees can help increase property value.” Emge said. “They provide shade during the hot summer months and any time you can plant trees or shrubs or any type of plant, it’s always great for the environment.”

If you want to plant your own tree, Emge encourages Siouxlanders to plant a variety of tree species and water the trees throughout fall until the ground freezes.