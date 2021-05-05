Siouxlanders pitch ideas at annual entrepreneurial competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite a difficult year for businesses, Siouxlanders still had ideas to pitch for an annual entrepreneurial competition.

The kick-off for the 11th annual Innovation Market hosted by the Sioux City Growth Organization took place Tuesday night.

Many people got to listen to pitches from 21 local entrepreneurs and vote on their favorite idea. Previous winners were also highlighted at the event.

“That’s one of the most popular parts of the event every year, being able to showcase the past winners definitely serves as an inspiration. They’ve kind of gone through it and maybe learned some lessons the hard way. So when they get to talk about their experiences, I think it’s a real good opportunity for the people that are in their shoes maybe a year ago or two ago to kind of learn from what they’ve been through.” Sioux City Growth Organization President Emily Vondrak said.

The top three finalists will move on to the final pitch event in June, where they will be eligible to win up to $5,000 for their business.