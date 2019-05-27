Siouxlanders pay tribute to friends and loved ones in the military Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thursday 4,000 flags were placed on veteran gravestones at Memorial Park Cemetery. Now on Memorial Day, those veterans are being remembered during the Annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony. Many Siouxlanders surrounded by one another paid their respects to those who have served in the military.

"It is a day we need to pay honor and respect to the men and women that are laid to rest here and thank them and their families for all the services to this country to our way of life of freedom and democracy and that's why it's important," said Rene Lapierre, Post Commander with the Morningside American Legion.

Many of those who attended the Memorial Day ceremony have a connection with someone who served in the military.

"When you have someone in the military, you kind of appreciate this freedom that we celebrate here in the US even more. And it means a lot to me, because I think we cannot forget the brave men and women who gave us this freedom," said vocalist performer Jill Miller.

Others were there to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

"Pay our respects to the ones that came before us and served this country with honor and dignity and that's what today is about honor and dignity," said Lapierre.

Rain or shine, Siouxland families say this ceremony is an important way to remember what Memorial Day holiday is all about.

"This is a glorious day today. I am out here not only celebrating the military but also my family and I just find it to be an incredible day. I'm not working today and this is how I am spending my day," attendee Ursula Runge said.