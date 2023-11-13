SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Siouxlanders spent the day enjoying the nice weather and getting in their daily cardio for a good cause.

The inaugural Girls on the Run Fall Fun 5K took place at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center on Sunday.

Around a few dozen families and friends participated in the event to support those who have gone through the program.

We spoke with one of the coaches and they told KCAU 9 that it’s not just about the training for the run, but the life skills they learn through the program.

“So Girls on the Run teaches things like empathy, making friends, compromising in certain situations,” Jordyn Brres said. “And so it’s really big life skills that they can use forever, so we love teaching them at such a young age so when they hit life’s challenges, they already know how to kind of make their way through them.”

The fundraising event cost $35 at registration. All proceeds benefit the Girls on the Run Scholarship. Brees said that they plan to continue the event for years to come.