SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On the heels of Fat Tuesday comes Ash Wednesday. It marks the beginning of Lent for Catholics and a recommitment to faith for those who aren’t.

With the ashes of palms, many take time out of their day to get the cross marked on their forehead.

Father David with the Sioux City Diocese spoke with KCAU 9 about the ceremony.

“We pause in our joyful celebrations and we turn it down just to prepare for that. We all believe that there’s something better, most of us, believe that there is something better after this life. Those at home Catholic or not,” Father David said.

During Lent, Christians may fast or abstain from other indulgences.

The remaining mass times and locations in the Sioux City area can be found below.