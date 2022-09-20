SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School welcomed students for the first time several weeks ago. On Tuesday, Siouxlanders officially welcomed the new school to the neighborhood.

Member of the community and Sioux City School District (SCCSD) gathered outside of the new elementary school to cut the ribbon for the facility. The school is one of five A+ focused schools in the district, Hunt’s focus being Art.

Students with 5th grade choir held a short concert after the ceremony.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the students about the new school.

“I would say it’s more big, more spacious. The teachers here are nice and kind,” said 5th grader Lovella Taylor.

The school is around three times the size of the old Hunt Elementary and has dedicated classrooms for Music, Dance and Theatre.