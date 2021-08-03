Siouxlanders observe National Night Out with local police, fire crews

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police, firefighters and their communities gathered together Tuesday night across the nation for an annual observance of National Night Out.

The campaign aims to bring police officers and neighbors together on a positive note.

Free food, fun and games were in multiple Sioux City neighborhoods but the celebration has a serious motivation to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention.

“Public safety folks that are re-enforcing the fact that we are public safety officers, that we’re here to serve the public and events like this allow us to kind of say that in different terms to the people that we serve.” said Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police.

In Dakota City, people gathered to participate in the national event for the first time.

“This is just a nice community event, we’re going to have it annual. For them to come to see their fire station, get the doors open and have some food and have a good time for the community.” said Clint Rasmussen, Dakota City Fire Chief.

The North Sioux City Police Department postponed its Night Out until August 12. Le Mars will hold its event October 5.