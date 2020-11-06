Siouxlanders look to celebrate holiday season differently due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is upon us and Thanksgiving is only three weeks away, but this year’s celebrations may look different for you and your family.

The holidays are a time for family and friends to come together. But this year, there’s a pandemic to think about too.

“We put up decorations and the Christmas tree is going up but it will be short visits,” said CJ Mash, a Sioux City resident.

Mash has a big family, with grandchildren and great grandchildren. They won’t be setting foot in grandma’s house this year.

“We are staying home for the holidays no family it’s just going to be papa and grandma/ and we both have diabetes so we are in the category of high risk so we are just staying safe,” said Mash.

“We are just encouraging household members gather at this time and anyone outside the household brings the risk in of close contact with an exposure,” said Jackie Traum, with the Dakota County Public Health Department.

The Dakota County Health Department is recommending families follow the CDC recommendations for holiday gatherings. That can mean celebrating virtually or only with members of your household.

“Because even though you’re eating, you still have to take your mask off, and eat, so then social distancing wouldn’t be in place and you would be outside of your household members,” said Traum.

But some Siouxlanders are thinking outside the box, booking hotel meeting rooms for holiday celebrations.

“We put together a plan everything from them how they will enter the building safely to how they will get their private dining room safely. Right now, we don’t have any tables that are closer than six feet apart and no more than six to a table,” said Lila Plambeck, with the Sioux City Warrior Hotel.

Plambeck said all staff and visitors will be required to wear masks.

“Everything in the rooms has been sanitized and they are ready to go for the guests, ” said Plambeck.

