SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite the high temperatures, Siouxlanders went outside for their barbeque fix. All for a great cause.

The Annual Rib Fest kicked off at Battery Park on Saturday for a day filled with ribs, chicken, and a wide variety of side dishes.

The event went on from noon to 4 p.m. and also had live music and fun activities for the kids.

All the money raised at the festival went towards Camp High Hopes, bringing joy to kids, teens, and adults with special needs.

“It helps fund our campers coming to camp first and foremost, and we have activities like, we got archery, we have canoeing, bunch of other stuff, a high ropes courses. All that goes to help those campers and those activities,” said Kyle Knaack of Camp High Hopes.

15 cook teams participated in this year’s Rib Fest and more than 100 racks of ribs were dished out.