SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Greek food is a summer staple in Sioux City and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is here to fill that need.

Over the weekend, Holy Trinity offered just a taste with their drive up Gyro Fest in the church parking lot.

Some of the delicious eats, along with the gyro are the greek fries, greek salad and spanakopita’s that had folks lined up to get their share.

The drive-thru and the Greek Fest event are fundraisers for the church.

“It keeps our community together, it makes our name be known to the Sioux City community that we’re here, and this is what keeps our doors open year after year,” said Greek Fest organizer, Leah Brockway.

The hours for Sunday’s drive thru are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the full Greek Fest is scheduled to start July 29th.