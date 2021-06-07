Siouxlanders learn to share the road with traffic ed class

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When most people think about “share the road,” things like bicycles and motorcycle come to mind, but even bigger vehicles need some space.

Drivers ed students over at West High School got the chance to hop in a semi tractor. It was brought by the American Truckers Association to teach kids about sharing the road. They went over what to avoid and how to be safe when driving around large trucks and trailers.

“Sit in our seat and see what we see and what we don’t see, it will help them to understand how many blind spots we really have around a semi, and it’ll teach them not to get into those blind spots. Plus, we get to talk to them a little bit about how important our industry is,” said truck driver Rhonda Hartmen.

The truck will be making stops at the rest of the Sioux City high schools throughout the week.