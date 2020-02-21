Siouxlanders learn how to spot the signs of child sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The signs of child abuse aren’t always obvious.

Whether it be volunteers, coaches, or social workers, the goal of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children training is to educate Siouxlanders who work with children on how to spot and react to child sexual abuse.

“We believe all adults have a responsibility to help protect kids but especially people who are in direct contact with youth on a regular basis. They are the ones who are the front lines of doing that work of protection, and we want to make sure they have the skills necessary to do that,” Keller said.

Natasha Keller is a professional counselor with MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center. She said some of the warning signs of child abuse include sudden changes in a child’s mood, a change in eating or sleeping habits, and acting out aggressively.

The Darkness to Light Stewards of Children event hits close to home to Sheila Sawatzky. She was a caseworker and said a lot of those cases involved children who had been sexually abused.

“It’s often very emotional. It’s a topic that’s very sensitive….If you’re informed of someone who’s being sexually abused you’ll more likely be able to know what steps to take then to protect that child and be able to report it,” Sawatzky said.

Sioux City Police Detective Ryan Denney said these types of events are important to the police department. It gives them a chance to get ahead of the issue.

“It’s important to the police department because it gives us a chance to be more proactive in combating these issues a lot of times we have to be reactive a report comes to us and we have to react to what happened this gives us a chance to get ahead of it,” Denney said.

Detective Denney hopes this event will provide more Siouxlanders with the right tools to deal with child sexual abuse.

Since opening in 1989, the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center has served over thousands of children. This event is just another way for them to help protect the children of Siouxland.