SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center got a little “wild” this weekend.

Over the weekend, the center held a presentation with the group “Loess Hills Wild Ones.” The presentation featured information about the unique ecology in the Loess Hills.

Rod Tondreau is a biology instructor at Western Iowa Tech, and he spoke about the formation of the hills and how the native plants and wildflowers thrive in the prairies.

“A few places in the world where these special landforms exist is here, in western Iowa, and to be able to learn how to coexist with those Loess Hills, the special plants and animals that reside on them, and how we think about construction and going about our daily lives,” said Dawn Snyder.

The group will meet again on May 7 at Fowler Forrest Preserve near Smithland for a wildflower walk.