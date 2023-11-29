SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Visit Cone Park this December and enjoy a full breakfast with Santa, complete with Christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and more.

According to a post from Cone Park, Breakfast with Santa will take place on December 17th and 17th from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. There is a $15 fee per person over the age of two.

While visiting with Santa, tubing will be open for all participants, weather permitting.

Register here or by calling Parks & Recreation at 712-279-6126, extension 1. Registration should be completed by December 13. There are limited tickets available.