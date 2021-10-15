Siouxlanders hope cornhole tournament helps grow the sport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The American Cornhole Organization is hosting competitions in Sioux City Oct. 15-16. For the local athletes participating in the competition, there’s something greater at stake than wins and losses.

A majority of the 75 competitors at Friday’s cornhole tournament were from out of state, but local athletes hope this big competition can encourage more Siouxlanders to get involved in the sport.



Cody Bleil has lived in South Sioux City all his life. He said one obstacle to cornhole growth is the perception that it’s a hard game for new players to learn.

“A big part of it is people just think they’ll come out and just they won’t throw well. They’ll get destroyed by people that have done this, but just give it a shot.” Bleil said. “It’s something that you can do in your backyard.”

Siouxlander Josh Montagne has played cornhole for over two years. He and Bleil are part of a local cornhole team called Sioux City Baggerz. Montagne said one thing people don’t know is how quickly new players can progress in the sport.

“Everybody just thinks it’s a backyard game and its getting super competitive now,” Montagne said. “I feel like people just not knowing, you know what I mean, how competitive, they can join a league as easy as that. Start out at ground zero and be really good in no time at all.”

Montagne enjoys the sport and wants to share that passion with more Siouxlanders.

“Just get out here and play man,” Montagne said. “We want you to come whether you’re thinking about it or tossing around. It’s fun. You can’t beat it. I love it.”

Saturday’s competitions are open to the public. Local people are highly encouraged to compete as well as professionals.