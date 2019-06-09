Siouxlanders honor those killed by gun violence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday and Sunday, all across the nation people are wearing orange to end gun violence.

The Siouxland Moms Demand Action were at Saturday’s Pride Festival, passing out orange shirts and spreading awareness about gun violence in the US. Volunteers say the only way to come to a solution is by talking about it.

“I want people to start the conversation with their friends and family and neighbors about gun violence and what we can do to stop gun violence in our community and in our nation,” says Jackie Stellish of Moms Against Action.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bob Scott declared the first Friday in June “Gun Violence Awareness” Day in Sioux City.