Siouxlanders honor Military war dog “Jet Li” at memorial service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) – After a half a decade of assisting countless drug busts for the K-9 Indianapolis Police Department and serving four years as a military dog in the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Unit, “Jet Li” passed leaving behind a legacy of bravery.

Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux City Police Department, explained why honoring Jet Li’s passing was important.

“He’s a true American hero. He didn’t ask to be what he was. He was given a task and he did it and he was an exemplary warrior,” said Chernock.

Jet Li’s memorial service brought the South Sioux City Police Department and K-9 unit to former handler and name sake’s John “Jet Li”s Douangdara memorial dog park, reuniting the heroic duo for the last time.

Chan Follen, sister of John Douangdara, described her feelings on the city honoring her brother’s former dog.

“The family is very grateful for the South Sioux City Police Department and the surrounding K-9 units in the community who showed up and actually help support the family,” said Douangdara.

South Sioux City law enforcement even going the extra mile to display Jet Li’s heroism with a framed picture dedicated to the family.