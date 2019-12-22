Siouxlanders hit the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Shoppers only had four weekends to get all of their Christmas shopping done because of how late Thanksgiving fell this year. Last-minute shoppers were flooding malls and shopping centers around Siouxland.

According to the National Retail Federation shoppers are expected to spend 34 dollars this weekend both online and in-store.

“Realized I didn’t have enough gifts for this little one so we have two gifts left to buy then I think some stocking stuffers,” said Khristen Smith, a

shopper from Vermillion.

With only a few days left until Christmas morning Siouxlander’s are out checking off their lists and hoping to snag a discount.

“I like to do the black Friday thing and see all the different kinds of deals and stuff and there seems like there deals through the holidays so it’s neat,” said Gianna and Jason Grieve.

Shoppers are feeling the pressure due to the limited number of days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I hate it. But that’s my nature. I do it every year. I think it’s because I’m a guy I’m always busy with work,” said shopper Chad Renner.

Renner is home for the holidays from Kansas City, Missouri. He is one of many people who have waited up until the last weekend to shop for his loved ones.

“What’s the one thing my niece and nephew want? What does my family want? What are the things that will make their day better?” said Renner.

Over the weekend retailers like Bomgaars have had a record number of people walk through their doors.

“We’re super busy Christmas season. It’s good to help people and time goes by way better when it’s busy,” said Chet Hofmann a Bomgaars Store Manager.

Retailers are making sure the floor and registers are staffed as over 147.8 million Americans seek to find gifts.

“Pretty important to make sure we are staffed well, and our extra hours help everyone get their shopping done,” said Hofmann.

Once the presents are picked up and wrapped, then it’s time to slow down and enjoy those around you.

“We all get to spend Christmas eve and Christmas morning together and that’s the most important. That’s why we try to make it less about gifts and more about the quality time we all get,” said Smith.

Retailors are expecting the day after Christmas to be just as busy with returns coming in and people spending those gift cards.