SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders in a back-to-school state of mind were out shopping on Saturday taking advantage of Iowa’s tax-free weekend.

This means clothing or shoes priced under $100 will be tax-free. The tax-free holiday is meant to help Iowa families save a few bucks while shopping for the next school year.

James Gain drove to Sioux City from Mapleton to take advantage of the no-sales-tax weekend.

“It’s back to school season and also needed to get some things, like a new tv even,” said Gain, “Me and my wife, we have several kids, so save a few bucks on sales tax, great idea.”