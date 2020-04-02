Golf allows for social distancing while enjoying outdoor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A great way to give yourself a break is spending time outside. And while it may seem like there’s limited options, there are still some outdoor areas that people can enjoy.

It was a beautiful day to hit the links at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City. According to local course owners, many took advantage of the outdoor activity that encourages social distancing.

Sun Valley owner Jeff Donaldson said they’ve seen a lot of traffic and hopes to remain open to provide folks a chance to get out of the house.

“You know, a lot of the folks from other businesses that have closed down are out here, and we talk with them and it’s not fun. So we’re doing everything we can. We hope we can stay open and we’ll just take it one day at a time, but it’s kind of a way to get their minds off of things. They’re not so worried about their golf score right now they’re just happy to be out here,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson also said that Sun Valley has added measures to help folks stay healthy when they come out to golf.