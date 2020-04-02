Siouxlanders ‘hit the links’ while practicing social distancing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While it may seem like there’s limited options for a mental break outside of the house, there are still some outdoor places folks can enjoy, like Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.

According to local course owners, many Siouxlanders are taking their newfound time to golf while practicing social distancing.

Sun Valley owner Jeff Donaldson said they’ve seen a lot of traffic and hopes to remain open to provide folks a chance to get out of the house.

“You know a lot of the folks from other businesses that have closed down are out here and we talk with them and it’s not fun. So we’re doing everything we can, we hope we can stay open and we’ll just take it one day at a time but it’s kind of a way to get their minds off of things. They’re not so worried about their golf score right now they’re just happy to be out here,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said Sun Valley has also added measures to help people stay healthy when they come out to golf.

Those measured include limiting the amount of people allowed inside the clubhouse to six at a time.

