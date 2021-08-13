Siouxlanders hit the lanes for Summer Swing Bowling Tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders hit the lanes Friday night, but it wasn’t for a casual game of ten-pin.

The 5th Annual River-Cade RushWerks Lanes Summer Swing Bowling Tournament, a two-day event, started Friday night down at Rush Lanes with team play. Bowlers completed to claim the title of scotch doubles champions.

Staff said while the number of participants continues to grow, they are always happy to see familiar faces competing.

“The group that’s here tonight, I’m gonna say half of them have bowled this tournament every year. It’s kind of an end of the Summer season for them and it’s just fun.” said Kelly Pearson, manager of Rush Lanes.

The individual nine-pin, no tap tournament will take place Saturday. The annual River-Cade Smile Contest is also on Saturday.