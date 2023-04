SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During the month of March, KCAU 9 partnered with several area businesses to collect donations for the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

On Tuesday, the items were gathered up and totaled more than 750 pounds of food and treats, 100 pounds of cat litter, and more than $250.

On behalf of the adoption and rescue center, KCAU 9 thanks everyone who helps make this year’s Cause for Paws a success.