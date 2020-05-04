Siouxlanders head to the woods for some Morel mushroom hunting

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re not really into cars and still want to enjoy the great outdoors, maybe try your hand at some mushroom hunting.

Around this time of the year, Morels are known to spring up.

People from all around Siouxland head to the woods to find these tasty fungi.

KCAU 9 spoke with Park Ranger Jacob Schaben over at Stone State Park about what to be on the lookout for.

“Mushrooms you buy at a store are mushrooms that we can grow in a greenhouse or something like that. Morel mushrooms are very difficult to grow commercially, which they are so sought after out in the woods,” said Park Ranger Schaben.

He also said it may be too early to find much of the Morels and to try again after the next rainfall.

Another friendly reminder is to always ask the landowner first if you want to go mushroom hunting on private property.