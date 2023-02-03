SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One way Siouxlanders can reduce their heating bills is through LIHEAP.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps pay low-income families and individuals heating bills. However, with only a few months left of winter, Siouxlanders have a limited time to receive help with their heating bills.

Jean Logan, the executive director with The Community Action Agency of Siouxland said she wants to make sure Siouxlanders are getting the help they need.

“The reason that it’s important is because our award amounts this year are anywhere from maybe $80 to $800. That can be a significant boost for families income if they do qualify. That’s why we don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity,” said Logan.

Siouxlanders have until April 30th to apply for the program.