Siouxlanders have fun on last day of tubing at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With temperatures in the high 60s Sunday, it’s hard to imagine going tubing, but that’s just what happened at Cone Park as the park wrapped up the last day of the tubing season.

Kevin Greigg, who is part of the Cone Park staff, said that the tubing hill has been verry popular.

“It’s been pretty much sold out every day. You know, Siouxlanders like to get out. This is one of the few things we can do during this pandemic, so everyone likes coming out here and having a great time with the family,” Greigg said.

While out at the tubing hill, kids told KCAU 9 their favorite parts of Cone Parks is the speed and racing friends down the hill.

Some park patrons said they even said they took off their coats as the day warmed up.

“I hope they got a great experience with us today on the last day. It’s been a really fun experience for everybody. And even with the hill not looking too good right now, everything is still running pretty smooth. So I’m having a great time; I hope they had a great time,” Greigg said.