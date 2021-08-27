Siouxlanders grab final bite from local food trucks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With students back in school and the summer winding down, Food Truck Friday season is wrapping up for the year.

This was the last day to enjoy some local eats at the event. For the past few months, Siouxlanders have had the choice of nearly a dozen food trucks, with options ranging from ice cream to barbeque sandwiches.

One vendor said it’s been to serve the community and they’ve seen sales skyrocket from the previous year.

“Sales have been phenomenal the community has just come out and really supported the event and every one of us down here greatly appreciate that,” said Sheli Livengood, of Livengoodies.

For six years now, Food Truck Fridays has been a staple in Sioux City. Organizers said they plan to return for the seventh season next year.