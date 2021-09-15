Siouxlanders give city officials feedback at inaugural Speak-Out series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City officials opened their ears to feedback on Wednesday.

The city held its inaugural community speak out series to hear concerns from Siouxlanders. Various city departments were in attendance as people expressed frustration about transparency on diversity issues, a lack of representation on city board commissions as well as other topics.

Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan said this event is important because

“I hope that people take away that the city is sincere in their mission of communication and that they’re really trying to amp up efforts to connect better with the community so that when we make decisions, we are keeping the folks who we serve in mind,” said Ghebrekidan.

The city plans to hold these events every other month with a different topic. The next discussion will be about the Sioux City Police Department.