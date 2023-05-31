SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Siouxlanders sifted through dirt at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, in search of artifacts.

This year marks the ninth year the railroad museum has held the Archaeology Field Day event, with roughly 40 Siouxlanders participating this year.

“So we are going to dig a few holes to see if we can find any artifacts,” said Cindy Peterson, archaeologist research director with the University of Iowa.

“Sometimes the land is holding a story for us to discover and these artifacts are helping us with telling that story,” said Larry Obermeyer, a railroad historian and researcher at the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

The goal of the event is to find more evidence of where railroad workers lived from 1916 to 1918, when the complex was first built.

“We’ll find things like tent stakes, canvas from the tents they lived in, spoons from eating utensils, and then if the ground surface was intact below that we might find precontact related material,” said Peterson.

To get the job done, volunteers and archeologists use a variety of tools.

“We’re gonna use an auger or people know it as a post hole digger and dig holes down into the ground about 3ft deep, and then when we pull the soil up we dump it into screen, we screen it, we pull and save the artifacts,” said Peterson.

Not only does this event teach folks about what it’s like to be an archeologist, but also learn about the history of the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

“The story is significant because it helps us understand the times this complex was built during the period of World War 1. It really gives us a glimpse at what life was like for them; the work life,” said Obermeyer.

This year is Sam Mahon’s second year attending the archaeologist’s dig. Mahon hopes to one day become an archeologist himself, and the event has taught him about the reality of the profession.

“Like from what I’ve thought archeology was like getting a shovel, digging into the ground. Not like using a sifter and the postal digger to dig and sift with the stuff,” Mahon said.

Archaeologists plan to catalog the items found at the dig site, analyze, and write a report, before sending the artifacts back to the Sioux City Railroad Museum to be displayed.