SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday evening, people got a chance to walk in downtown Sioux City and see the different art galleries.

Over at the Sioux City Art Center, people got to dress up for their Halloween theme night of Artwalk. Those participating got to see many exhibits from four different galleries. One of the artists said the walk helps encourage people to come and see all the art work in the city.

“You don’t always realize how much talent there is in this area and that we have the Art Center and these three other galleries,” said artist Chaeli Kohn.

They’re planning to do another artwalk in December and after that, they will start up the walk again in April of 2023.