Siouxlanders get chance to learn before Memorial March to Honor Lost Children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Native American community want to help Siouxlanders understand their culture and hardships.

The Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children officially takes place on Wednesday, but Tuesday’s conference helped all members of the community understand why it takes place each year.

Local tribal members are reflecting on how the march started compared to what it has become.

“Nineteen years ago, when we started the first march, it was a protest march because of the disrespect, I think, disrespect from DHS and the way our native families were treated. Now, 19 years later, we’re trying to heal from that. We’re trying to come together in prayer, and fellowship and get rid of that bitterness,” said Terry Medina of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

The march begins Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. at War Eagle Park. Below are the time and locations of the stops.